Spell Token (SPELL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.56 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $77.88 million and $8.56 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,727,322,324 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

