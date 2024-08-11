Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $470.00

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($6.01) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.21). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.01), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
Sports Direct International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
