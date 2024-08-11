Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.28

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
