Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. 7,596,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,839. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

