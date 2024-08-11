Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $20.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of U traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $205,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

