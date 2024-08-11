Stifel Nicolaus Increases Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $55.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

AVT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avnet by 35.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

