StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.