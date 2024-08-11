StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. B. Riley raised their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB remained flat at $87.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,904,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 50.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.