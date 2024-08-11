StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.