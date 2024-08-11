StockNews.com Downgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Albany International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

