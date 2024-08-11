StockNews.com Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.