StockNews.com Lowers Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Gaia stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 47,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

