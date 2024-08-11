StockNews.com Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after buying an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 35.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

