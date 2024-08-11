StockNews.com Lowers W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

