StockNews.com Upgrades Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) to “Sell”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.60.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

