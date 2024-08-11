Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $11.65. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 123,089 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.