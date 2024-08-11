STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0397

STP (STPT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. STP has a total market capitalization of $77.21 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04128421 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,422,052.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.

