Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 1,234,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,078. Stratasys has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.