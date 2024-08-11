Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. Stride has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

