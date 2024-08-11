Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $393,145.33 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

