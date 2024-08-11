Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.58 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.96 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.03. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.60.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

