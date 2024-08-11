Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 12,009,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,786,885. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,119. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.