Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

