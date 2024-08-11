Susquehanna Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $147.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,029,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.