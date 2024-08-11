Susquehanna Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

LYFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 18,735,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock worth $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 1,142.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 376,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 345,919 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

