Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.84 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $46.03 million and $3.84 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,322,641,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,923,804,823 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

