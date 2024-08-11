Synapse 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Synapse has a total market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,151,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

