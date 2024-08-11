Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1,255.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after buying an additional 193,182 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.