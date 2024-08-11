Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.78.
Synaptics Stock Up 0.5 %
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
