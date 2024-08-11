Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.71. 703,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,247. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

