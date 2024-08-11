Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,519,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. The stock has a market cap of $866.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

