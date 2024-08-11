Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 112,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,519,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,268,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $866.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

