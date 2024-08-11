TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 53.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

