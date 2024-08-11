TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Institutional Trading of TaskUs
TaskUs Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.
