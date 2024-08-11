TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$972,795.32 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$60.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.15.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

