TD Cowen Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $1.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 307.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.11.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,409. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTC Solar

In other news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.