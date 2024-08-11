TD Cowen Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $140.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

QLYS stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.31. Qualys has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

