TD Cowen Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

SYNA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Synaptics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

