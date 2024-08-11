Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insider Activity at Team

Institutional Trading of Team

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Team stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Team as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

