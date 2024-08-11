Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) is one of 285 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tectonic Therapeutic to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13% Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors -2,867.72% -212.37% -45.13%

Volatility and Risk

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A $12.16 million 23.38 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors $545.49 million -$32.65 million -23.10

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tectonic Therapeutic’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tectonic Therapeutic. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tectonic Therapeutic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors 1526 4546 11778 210 2.59

Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.48%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.10%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

