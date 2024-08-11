TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. 1,447,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 14,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in TEGNA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 262,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 151,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

