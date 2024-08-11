Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Thomas Mckinley Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at $235,252.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

