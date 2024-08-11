TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.71 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $90.71 million and approximately $27.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00035233 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006583 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011745 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008365 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000094 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.