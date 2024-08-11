TerraClassicUSD One Day Volume Reaches $30.31 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $97.06 million and $30.31 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00036007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

