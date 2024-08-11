Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.97

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.97 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 329.30 ($4.21). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.20), with a volume of 12,042,034 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,322.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

