The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.22. 2,510,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

