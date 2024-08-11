The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) to Neutral

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

PRKS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

