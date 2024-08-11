The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Shares of WDS stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

