The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Buy

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of SQM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 1,149,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 242.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

