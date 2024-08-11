The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
