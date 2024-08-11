The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFGFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 464 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($5.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,109.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

