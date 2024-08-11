The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPFG

The Property Franchise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

About The Property Franchise Group

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 464 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($5.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £289.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,109.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 443.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.