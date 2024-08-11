THORChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87.93 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00005317 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $797.62 million and approximately $87.93 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,651,111 coins and its circulating supply is 255,851,217 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

