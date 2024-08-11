Threshold (T) Tops One Day Volume of $39.66 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $221.48 million and $39.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.21 or 0.96448542 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054305 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02034756 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,466,225.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

